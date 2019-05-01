Tour de force as area gets ready for top cyclists

Pocklington and a number of villages in the area are preparing to welcome some of the world’s top cyclists tomorrow (Thursday, May 2).

The Tour de Yorkshire will see the peloton go through Middleton-on-the-Wolds, North Dalton, Cote de Baggaby Hill, Pocklington, Barmby Moor and Sutton upon Derwent.

Tour de France winner Chris Froome.

The men’s race will reach Beverley at 3:38pm and then head into the Wolds to tackle the first classified climb on Baggaby Hill at 4:34pm.

That will get the legs pumping before a brisk descent into Pocklington for a second sprint at around 4:38pm.

There will be rolling road blocks during this time, lasting no longer than 40 minutes.

A number of organisations and businesses have got involved in the race build-up, placing bunting and painted bikes on show to welcome the top stars such as Tour de France winner Chris Froome.

At the heart of things, along with Pocklington Town Council, is Pocklington’s All Saints church. It will be serving teas, coffees and refreshments from 2pm to 5pm with a cake stall, book stall and tombola, everyone welcome.

Also on show in church will be the display of old cycling photographs – the town was a hotbed of cycling in the 1890s and early 1900s and the Pocklington and District Local History Group will be displaying its collection of cycling related pictures and newspaper clippings.

The church is also being used as a base by the Welcome To Yorkshire ‘Tour Makers’, the team volunteers who will be on hand throughout the afternoon to promote and facilitate the pre-race caravan.