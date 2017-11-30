Rovers trialist Maskill set to face Castleford in Boxing Day match

FORMER Wakefield Trinity hooker Danny Maskill has been handed a trial with Featherstone Rovers.

The 22-year-old, who is the son of former Castleford, Featherstone, Leeds and Wakefield player Colin Maskill, is set to make his Rovers debut in their opening warm-up match at Castleford on Boxing Day.

Maskill has recently returned to England following a three-year spell in Australia where he played for Leeton Galloping Greens and Queanbeyan Kangaroos.

He now hopes to earn a long-term contract with Rovers.

Maskill said: “I left Wakefield at the age of 19 for a move to Australia and really enjoyed my time there.

“My time with Leeton and Queanbeyan was brilliant and I have learned a great deal so the challenge now is to make it here back in England.

“It was right for me to come home at this point and I am looking forward to the challenges ahead.

“Hopefully, I will get out there in the friendlies and make an impression. I have a big few months ahead of me and have to take my chances as and when they come.

“There are a few familiar faces here and I am enjoying training. It is very physical, it is tough but it is great.

“Featherstone is a club on the up, one still battling for a spot in Super League and it is the place I want to be.”

Rovers head coach John Duffy said: “Danny has been playing at a good standard in Australia for a number of years.

“We are happy to be taking a look at him and what he has to offer. He has fitted in pretty well and we are looking forward to see how he progresses.

“He will get chances to play in the friendlies. We have some good ones coming up and they will hopefully bring the best out of him.”