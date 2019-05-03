Residents brave rain for Tour de Yorkshire

The torrential rain did not deter spectators turning out to watch the fifth Tour de Yorkshire.

Residents still took up positions to see some of the world’s top cyclists in Pocklington and villages in the surrounding area.

The towns and villages along the 182.5km route turned out in force with 160,000 people in attendance according to police figures.

Many were waving flags and banners, and yellow and blue bunting was hanging everywhere.

Four-time Tour de France winner Chris Froome, who was riding in Yorkshire for the first time since the Grand Depart five years ago, praised the spectators after the first stage.

He said: “The weather was a bit grim, but the people were pretty friendly and it’s good to be here.

“It was good racing, solid racing, up and down all day.”

The peloton passed Middleton-on-the-Wolds, North Dalton, Cote de Baggaby Hill, Pocklington, Barmby Moor and Sutton upon Derwent.

The residents of Barmby Moor made a special effort to welcome the riders.

Barmby Moor Church of England Primary School children created a piece of bunting which was used along with school sweatshirts to decorate the village.

Pupils also came to school dressed in blue and yellow fancy dress and a magnificent piece of land art was displayed on the school playing field, which was seen from the Tour’s helicopter.

Executive headteacher Mrs Chadwick said: “The whole school community was thrilled to celebrate the Tour passing through Barmby Moor, helping to showcase our wonderful county to the world.”

Pocklington All Saints Church served teas, coffees and refreshments ahead of the big event and also hosted an exhibition of old cycling photographs courtesy of the Pocklington and District Local History Group.

Jesper Asselman sprinted to a dramatic breakaway victory in Selby following the tough day’s racing.