Club bowled over by £52,574 council grant

Stewart Bowling Club in Pocklington officially reopened with an Australian Rules Tournament fun day after completing repair work funded by East Riding of Yorkshire Council through Commuted Sums.

In total the club was awarded £52,574 so it could: replace the central heating gas boiler in the clubhouse which was 20 years old and in a poor state of repair with a new wall-mounted boiler; upgrade the toilet facilities; purchase new foldable tables and chairs for inside the clubhouse to allow easier movement when Short Mat Bowling takes place; and make improvements to the green.

Stewart Bowling Club will now be able to offer better clubhouse facilities which will also be available for hire by other clubs and an improved green, making playing easier and safer for all involved.

The bowling club, which has been established for more than 50 years, receives no other funding, and the income raised by club fundraising events is spent on maintaining the clubhouse and bowling green, so it sought funding for the work.

Sue Douthwaite, lady president of Stewart Bowling Club, said: “We have 50 members who play in matches and about 20 who choose to play at least twice a week socially if they wish.

“We play in six mixed leagues and one ladies league.

“This funding has meant that the improvements to the clubhouse has made us a popular venue for weekly local groups such as scrabble, whist, bridge and a film group, as well as our own fundraising events.

“Also, the green surround improvements make us a popular club to host league finals etc. All of this provides local residents with social gatherings and exercise for all abilities. The work should last for future generations.”