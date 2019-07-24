Walking football sessions to be held at Eastrington Village Hall

The East Riding of Yorkshire Council’s Sport, Play and Arts Service is launching new Walking Football sessions in partnership with Eastrington Village Hall starting on Monday, 29 July, following the success of other sessions which have taken place in the East Riding.

The sessions are taking place at the village hall every Monday with the first five weeks free of charge. The sessions run from 12.45pm -1.45pm.

They are targeted for people over 50 and aim to provide fun, sociable football games and skills, which will aim to improve fitness for those who maybe previously played and would like a chance to kick a ball once again.

The sessions will be led by Dom Rhodes of the Sport, Play and Arts Service, who will provide casual organised walking football games and accommodate various fitness levels, providing low to mid intensity matches ideal for those who haven’t played for a long time or would just like to get fitter and meet new people.

Dom Rhodes said: “No matter what skill or fitness level you are we would strongly recommend you give Walking Football a try!”

Please note these sessions require suitable footwear and clothing for the sessions.

For more information, or to book on to a session, please call Dom Rhodes on 01482 392538 or email dominic.rhodes@eastriding.gov.uk