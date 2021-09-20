Scarborough Cricket Club to host Rachel Heyhoe Flint Trophy semi

Scarborough CC Photo by SWPix.com

The Diamonds squad includes Sherburn's Leah Dobson, and the winners of the semi will play against Southern Vipers on Saturday at the County Ground in Northampton.

Admission for Wednesday's game is £5 for adults, including both Yorkshire CCC and Scarborough CC members who have to pay.

Admission for juniors, aged from 12 to 16 years, is £1 and play will get underway at 10.30am.

Tickets for the semi-final will be available to purchase from the main turnstile on North Marine Road.