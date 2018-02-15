Brid chairman urges local fans to watch Seasiders v Handsworth clash

Bridlington Town chairman Peter Smurthwaite has urged the area’s football fans to watch the Seasiders in this weekend’s home game with Handsworth Parramore.

As well as the match, former Hull City favourite Ryan France, who is the assistant boss at Handsworth, will be in the Queensgate clubhouse after the game to make the draw for the East Riding FA Senior Cup and Senior Country Cups.

France will also have an interview with Smurthwaite after the draw, and this may also include an open Q & A session.

In a statement on the Town website, Smurthwaite said: “There appears to be a lot of unhappy football fans in Hull and East Yorkshire at present, and with Hull City playing Chelsea on Friday evening why not try a decent non-league game.

“The assistant manager of Handsworth is former Hull City player Ryan France, who was extremely popular with the City fans.

“Ryan has agreed to do an interview with myself immediately after the game in our club house to talk about his career and his time at City.

“There will be no charge and the bar is open to everyone who wants to attend the event.

“Why not come along to a “sustainable” non-league club and, as always here, receive a warm welcome from the locals and our staff?”

Entry to the game is £6 with concessions £3.

The Seasiders won 6-0 at Hedon last weekend to book their spot in the final four of the Senior Cup alongside Hull City Academy, Beverley Town and York League side Dunnington.

Next Wednesday Town continue their testing heavy schedule when they travel to Worksop Town to play their twice postponed League Cup third round tie.