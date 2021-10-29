Westlife announce UK tour - where they’re playing, and ticket details

Following the success of their new hit, ‘Starlight’ former boyband Westlife have announced a tour of the UK’s biggest arenas for 2022.

Tickets will go on sale Friday 5 November at 9.30am through LiveNation.co.uk

The band’s hits include ‘Flying Without Wings,’ ‘World Of Our Own’ and ‘Swear it Again.’

As well as running through their back catalogue, the band will perform from their highly anticipated new album, ‘Wild Dreams.’

Who are Westlife?

Westlife are the UK’s biggest-selling album group of the 21st century, and this marks their first tour since their record-breaking 2019 reunion tour.

During that tour, the Irish pop legends played to 600,000 fans across 27 countries.

Comprised of four members, Shane, Nickey, Mark and Kian, Westlife have sold over 55 million records worldwide and are the only band to have their first seven singles enter the UK chart at No.1.

Additionally, they have the most singles of any artist to debut at No.1 in the UK.

They have had 33 No.1 albums worldwide and as a live act they have sold five million concert tickets worldwide and counting.

Where are they playing?

The band will be preforming at 15 of the UK’s biggest venues in late summer and winter 2022. Please note - the Wembley Stadium gig is already sold out:

08 July 2022 Dublin, Aviva Stadium

23 July 2022 Scarborough, Open Air Theatre

06 August 2022 London, Wembley Stadium

12 August 2022 Cork, Páirc Uí Chaoimh

13 August 2022 Cork, Páirc Uí Chaoimh

17 November 2022 Aberdeen, P&J Live

19 November 2022 Glasgow, OVO Hydro

22 November 2022 Leeds, First Direct Arena

24 November 2022 Manchester, AO Arena

26 November 2022 Newcastle, Utilita Arena

28 November 2022 Sheffield, Utilita Arena

30 November 2022 Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena

03 December 2022 Birmingham, Utilita Arena

07 December 2022 London, The O2

09 December 2022 Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

11 December 2022 Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena

Tickets for Westlife go on-sale to the general public on Friday 5th November at 9:30am at www.livenation.co.uk/

Of the tour, Westlife say: “We are incredibly excited to announce news of The Wild Dreams Tour and to finally get back performing to all of our fans at the UK’s biggest arenas.”

“After the last 18 months, this tour means more to us than any that we’ve ever done before. It will be a massive celebration and will bring us closer to our fans than ever before. We’re planning some spectacular shows which will include all of our greatest hits and some special surprises.”

Can I get pre-sale tickets?

If you want to get tickets head of the crowd, you can pre-order ‘Wild Dreams’ from the Dig! Store by Wednesday 3rd November at 12:00 GMT to gain early access to tickets for Westlife’s UK & Ireland 2022 tour.

Can I get tickets through TicketMaster?