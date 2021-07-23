Waitrose food and drink will be sold at 68 new UK locations in major expansion

The supermarket is growing its partnership with Shell garages across the UK (Photo: Getty Images)

Waitrose will start selling its food and drink products at more than 60 new locations across the UK as part of a major expansion.

The supermarket is growing its partnership with Shell garages to boost the number of sites selling its stock from 57 to 125 by 2025.

The expansion will bring Waitrose products to an additional 68 garages over the next four years.

What will be sold?

The growing partnership will provide shoppers with greater access to Waitrose food at Shell garages across the country, the supermarket said.

The selection of food and drink typically available at garages includes:

Sandwiches

Crisps and snacks

Ready meals

‘Mid-week’ dinners

Alcohol

Flowers

Gifts and hampers

A full list of the new locations is yet to be announced, but shoppers can find their nearest Shell garage that stocks Waitrose products online.

The supermarket has also confirmed plans to install up to 800 Shell electric vehicle charging points in up to 100 of its shops, with these also due to be in place by 2025.

It is expected that electric vehicle charging will launch at the first Waitrose store in early 2022, although a location has yet to be confirmed. Each site is expected to have six 22kW and two 50kW rapid charging points so customers can charge their vehicles while they shop.

The launch will mark Shell Recharge’s first move into “destination charging”, allowing people to charge their cars while parked at a location they are primarily visiting for another activity, such as shopping.

Shell’s ambition is to grow its Shell Recharge-branded network to 5,000 charge points on forecourts and other locations by 2025.

Waitrose executive director, James Bailey, said: “This is an important partnership for Waitrose and means we can offer even greater convenience to more of our customers.

“We're also delighted to bring our customers 800 new charging points for electric vehicles, including new rapid charging capabilities, as the UK moves more and more towards a sustainable transport network.”

John Lewis is expanding

Waitrose’ sister retailer John Lewis is also expanding its click and collect locations at Shell garages this year.

The retailer will add 80 garages to its list of forecourts this summer, boosting its total to more than 1,000 sites.

The service means that shoppers can order goods from John Lewis online and collect their items from their nearest Shell garage.