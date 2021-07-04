Here's where in the UK Met Office thunderstorm weather warnings and flood alerts are in place

The weather in the UK is forecast to be unsettled over the next few days, with heavy rain and thunderstorms set to hit some parts (Photo: Shutterstock)

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning, with flood alerts also in place for some of the areas set to be impacted by the rain.

But where has the Met Office issued weather warnings and where are flood alerts currently in place?

Here’s what you need to know.

What Met Office weather warnings are in place?

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning of thunderstorms to Central, Tayside & Fife, East Midlands, East of England, North East England, North West England, Northern Ireland, SW Scotland, Lothian Borders, Wales, West Midlands, and Yorkshire & Humber.

The weather warning is in place from 10am to 23.59pm on Sunday (4 July).

The Met Office said: “Heavy showers and thunderstorms are expected to break out from late morning on Sunday, perhaps becoming quite widespread during the afternoon.

“Some places will miss the worst of these, but where they do occur, 20 to 30 mm rain could fall in a short space of time leading to some surface water flooding. Lightning and hail will be additional hazards.

“Showers and thunderstorms will only slowly ease during the evening and some could persist well into the night.”

What to expect from this weather warning:

There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds

Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services

Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures

There is a small chance that some communities become cut off by flooded roads

There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost

Where are there flood alerts in place?

In England, 11 flood alerts are currently in place in the following locations:

Bottle Brook in Derbyshire

Loughborough Urban Watercourses

Lower River Soar in Leicestershire

River Blythe in Warwickshire

River Cole

River Leen and Day Brook in Nottinghamshire

River Maun in Nottinghamshire

River Rea

River Stour and Smestow Brook in the Black Country and South Staffordshire

River Trent Tributaries in Nottinghamshire

Upper Tame

In Scotland, there are 13 flood alerts currently in place in the following locations: