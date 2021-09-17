Everything you need to know about Ed Sheeran’s 2022 tour - and how to get tickets

The new tour marks Sheeran's return to live performing after his Divide tour (Photo: Paul Kane/Getty Images)

Ed Sheeran has officially announced a stadium tour for 2022, marking a return to live performing after his Divide tour which ran from 2017 to 2019, and became the highest grossing tour of all time.

This is everything you need to know - including how to get tickets.

What has Ed Sheeran said?

Sheeran teased the tour, called The Mathematics tour, with a cryptic Twitter post on Thursday 16 September.

He wrote: “Announcing something 8am tomorrow UK time that is basically the start of the next 3 years of my life, excited to be back at it. Look out for the announcement tomorrow.”

The first leg of the tour has been announced with performances confirmed across the UK and Europe.

The singer songwriter is currently preparing for the release of his newest album, =, which is set to come out on Wednesday 29 October.

Bad Habits, the first single from the album, has spent 11 weeks at Number One. His newest single, Shivers, is out now.

Where is he touring?

These are the tour dates that Sheeran will be embarking on:

28 April 2022, Cork, at Páirc Uí Chaoimh

5 May 2022, Limerick, at Thomond Park

12 May 2022, Belfast, at Boucher Road Playing Fields

26 and 27 May 2022, Cardiff, Principality Stadium

3 and 4 June 2022, Sunderland, Stadium of Light

10 and 11 June 2022, Manchester, Etihad Stadium

16 and 17 June 2022, Glasgow, Hampden Park

29 and 30 June, 1 July 2022, London, Wembley Stadium

7 July 2022, Gelsenkirchen, Germany, Veltins-Arena

14 and 15 July 2022, Amsterdam, Netherlands, Johan Cruijff ArenA

22 July 2022, Brussels, Belgium, King Baudouin Stadium

29 July 2022, Paris, France, Stade De France

4 August 2022, Copenhagen, Denmark, Øresundsparken

10 August 2022, Gothenburg, Sweden, Ullevi

20 August 2022, Helsinki, Finland, Olympic Stadium

25 August 2022, Warsaw, Poland, PGE Narodowy

1 September 2022, Vienna, Austria, Ernst Happel Stadium

10 September 2022, Munich, Germany, Olympiastadium

16 September 2022, Zurich, Switzerland, Letzigrund Stadion

23 September 2022, Frankfurt, Germany, Deutsche Bank Park

Can I get tickets?

Tickets are currently not available to buy - they will officially go live at 9am on Saturday 25 September 2021.

Tickets for the London shows are £80 and £50, and £75 and £45 regionally. All tickets are subject to a maximum 10% booking fee, plus a maximum £2.75 transaction charge per order.

There will be a strict limit of six tickets per show date per transaction. This is to give as many people as possible a fair chance to buy tickets.

The official Ed Sheeran tour site states that for the 2022 tour, it will be operating a new mobile digital ticket sold only via approved outlets.

In preparation for the sale of tickets, it is recommended that you register an account with one of the approved outlets, which are:

The site explains: “Your mobile /smartphone will be your ticket which will be contained within an app or wallet. Once the tickets have been purchased you will receive a simple email confirmation as proof of purchase. This is NOT your ticket or ticket(s).“You will receive instructions on how to access your ticket(s) much nearer to the shows.