Young’Uns project heads to arts centre

British folk act The Young’Uns are bringing a stunning audio-visual tour entitled ‘The Ballad Of Johnny Longstaff’ to Pocklington Arts Centre on Tuesday 10 April.

Often performing completely unaccompanied by instrumentation, The trio (Sean Cooney, David Eagle and Michael Hughes) will tell the tale of a remarkable man, aided by a narrative and visuals.

The Stockton-On-Tees band, who recently released acclaimed brand new album Strangers, have been nominated in two categories at this year’s BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards.

They are already previous winners of two coveted BBC Folk Awards (Best Group in 2015 and again in 2016).

Visit www.pocklingtonartscentre.co.uk or call 01759 301547 to buy tickets, priced £16.50