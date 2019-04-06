Yorkshire's Platform Festival headliners revealed - they include The Shires, Al Murray, Chris Ramsey, Hothouse Flowers, Seth Lakeman and Lucy Spraggan - where to get tickets

The line-up for this year’s Platform Festival has been unveiled and it features some of the best music and comedy from around the UK and beyond.

The Shires, Hothouse Flowers, Seth Lakeman, and Lucy Spraggan are among the acts to play the festival which is on from Wednesday July 10 to Saturday July 13,

Now into its fourth year, Platform Festival is brought to you by Pocklington Arts Centre and sees thousands of people descend onto the town’s old railway station for four days of live music and comedy in an event like no other.

Centre director Janet Farmer said: “Platform Festival is without doubt one of the highlights of our live events programme.

“The festival has a unique and intimate atmosphere and has what we believe to be one of the most dynamic & diverse line-ups we've programmed.

“We look forward to building on the success of previous years where we have welcomed the likes of Lucinda Williams, KT Tunstall, Mary Chapin Carpenter and Ross Noble to the town.

“Tickets have sold out in previous years, so advance booking is advised."

The festival opens with a double hit of stand-up comedy, before evolving into a celebration of pop and rock music.

Critically acclaimed comedian, and star of his own TV show, Chris Ramsey will open the festival on the Wednesday at 8pm.

Al Murray, famously known as the pub landlord, headlines on Thursday July 11 7.30pm, as he brings his Landlord of Hope and Glory Tour to the stage.

Five years after first playing Pocklington Arts Centre, The Shires are now raising the bar in Nashville but they will be heading back to Pocklington to perform again on Friday July 12 at 8pm.

The Shires - Ben Earle and Crissie Rhodes - have become one of the most talked about bands in the home of country music, due to their record-breaking albums and pulse racing live shows.

They have gone on to play Glastonbury, tour with Irish chart toppers The Corrs, and have become a staple sound on BBC Radio 2. Support will be from York based singer-songwriter Beth McCarthy.

On Saturday July 13, the festival kicks off at 1pm for a full day of musicians performing across three stages.

Hothouse Flowers will raise the roof when they headline the Saturday night.

Singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Seth Lakeman will return to Pocklington after last year’s whirlwind world tour with rock legend Robert Plant and the Sensational Space Shifters.

Lucy Spraggan is widely recognised as one of the leading lights in the LGBT community and her songs have something to say.

Lucy has performed at many major festivals including Glastonbury and Isle of Wight and now she brings her toe-tapping trademark sound, complete with a rattle of rap dropped into sing-along folk-style numbers, to the Platform stage.

And from solo artists to nine-piece bands as The South joins the Saturday line-up.

The band features former members of the Beautiful South, including vocalist Alison Wheeler. They play songs made famous by The Beautiful South plus a few South originals.

Playing a unique blend of rock and roll, folk, quirky Americana, come all the way from New York City are The Grand Slambovians.

Dubbed the ‘hillbilly Pink Floyd’ and with elements of Waterboys, Neil Young, Dylan, this promises to be one live show like nothing you have ever seen before.

Other acts taking to the Platform stage on the Saturday include Leeds based anthemic rock-pop brothers The Dunwells; the foot stomping Americana inspired Dan Webster Band; York’s very own folk, blues, rock and roll inspired singer-songwriter Boss Caine; Hull’s Late Night Marauders with their original blues, jazz, and soul; award-winning York based singer-songwriter Jess Gardham; and the 13-strrong ukulele collective Grand Old Uke of York plus some very special guests.

In addition, the Access to Music Stage will feature some of the very best emerging talent from around the region.

This will be an indoor event and will be part seated. Street food, prosecco and gin bars plus craft ales will be on sale on site. Free parking is available throughout the town.

