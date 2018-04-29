York City adventure for Under 9s team

Members of the Stamford Bridge Under 9s football team escorted the York City team onto the pitch ahead of the match against Leamington.

Austin Scutt, Niamh Bryan, Katie Moody, Zac Staines, Finley Crow, Scott Morris Edward Storey, Ollie Bailey, Stanley Wellard, Tom Cain, Bayley Jones had a great day.

York City Football Club Foundation coach Andy Skenfield had invited the team to Bootham Crescent after a training session.

One of the Under 9s coaches Rhys Staines said:“What an amazing experience for the kids – the whole experience was a privilege for them.”

Team manager Dax Scutt said: “It was an inspiring day for all the kids and a great opportunity to experience, as a team, walking out in front of a crowd in a stadium. Huge thanks go to Andy Skenfield.”

Ollie Piper, also from Stamford Bridge, was the mascot for the game.