World darts heroes head to Scarborough - how to get tickets

Peter Wright will top the bill when A Night at the Darts returns to Scarborough Spa later this year.

The world number three will be joined by three top fellow professionals when the unique atmosphere of an evening of arrows action will be enjoyed in the Spa’s Grand Hall on Thursday November 28

Scotland’s multiple major champion Robert Thornton will also be on show, along with PDC title winner Joe Cullen and top professional Steve West.

Darts has become the most sought-after ticket in sport, thanks the electric and fun atmosphere at events.

Former UK Open Champion Wright said: “These events are all about entertaining the fans and that is exactly what we intend to do. It will be a fun evening but also a highly competitive one because in the end we all want to smash each other up on the dartboard.”

“Scarborough is a fantastic place and I am looking forward to visiting and putting on a show there.”

Tickets for ‘A Night at the Darts’ go on sale on Friday March 29 and can be purchased via Scarborough Spa’s box office: 01723 821888 and website: www.scarboroughspa.co.uk

