Work begins on flooding scheme

A ground breaking ceremony to mark the start of construction on Pocklington’s multi-million pound anti-flooding scheme has taken place.

Work has now started on the Pocklington Flood Alleviation Scheme (PockFAS), which is designed to reduce the risk of flooding to around 140 properties in the town.

Pocklington Beck has been temporarily diverted for a short section on site to allow for work on the flood alleviation scheme.

The project is due for completion in spring next year.

Pocklington was badly affected by flooding in the summer of 2007 and has suffered further flooding since then.

The new scheme, costing £4.7million, involves the construction of a dam, to create a water storage reservoir, upstream and north east of the town, off The Mile.

The dam is designed to capture and store flood waters from Pocklington Beck at times of heavy rainfall, to prevent it from causing flooding in the town.

The dam will be capable of storing up to around 90,000 cubic metres of water – the equivalent of 36 Olympic-sized swimming pools.

Councillor Symon Fraser, portfolio holder for strategic asset management, housing and environment at East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: “This is an example of another fantastic partnership-funded flood scheme, and in this case a local developer has contributed the lion’s share of the funding to allow us to deliver these essential improvements.

“Once complete the scheme will reduce flood risk to many properties in Pocklington and I look forward to seeing the scheme progress over the coming months.”

The scheme is being delivered by East Riding of Yorkshire Council in partnership with the Environment Agency and supported by the Yorkshire Regional Flood and Coastal Committee.

The scheme is being funded by Flood Defence Grant in Aid and Local Levy, administered by the Environment Agency; Local Growth Fund money through the York, North Yorkshire and East Riding Local Enterprise Partnership Growth Deal; and by housing developer Persimmon Homes Yorkshire.

York-based Persimmon Homes made a sizeable contribution which was vital to the formation of the flood scheme.

It followed the approval of plans for a housing development nearby. The site had already been allocated for housing in the council’s Local Plan subject to the delivery of a flood scheme to benefit Pocklington.

Simon Usher, managing director for Persimmon Homes Yorkshire said: “We are pleased that our development, The Mile, will not only provide much-needed new homes in the area but is able to support such a significant flood alleviation scheme for the town.

“We hope our £3million contribution will help protect many homes and premises within Pocklington.”