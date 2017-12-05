Wonderful waterway winter walk

The Canal and River Trust, the charity that looks after Pocklington Canal, is inviting people to join them for a winter ramble around the picturesque waterway.

Pocklington Canal, which celebrates its bicentenary next year, is benefiting from a £496,600 three-year programme of activity supported by the Heritage Lottery Fund.

The trust is inviting people to join the charity’s project officer Lizzie Dealey for a free 6.5-mile guided circular guided walk on Thursday 14 December between 10am and 1pm.

Highlights will include: seeing an amphibious excavator in action and learning about the dredging process which is helping to transform sections of the canal for the first time in 100 years, and visiting the recently restored Church Bridge, one of the UK’s finest examples of a Georgian canal bridge.

Lizzie Dealey said: “Pocklington Canal is one of the UK’s best canals for wildlife, with the majority of its length protected through three Site of Special Scientific Interest designations.

“This walk is a great way to learn about this stunning, historic canal.”

The walk is free and open to all and will begin outside the Melbourne Arms pub, in Melbourne.

Bookings can be made at http://pocklingtoncanal.eventbrite.com or by contacting lizzie.dealey@canalrivertrust.org.uk.

Ros Kerslake, chief executive of the Heritage Lottery Fund, said: “December is a wonderful time to experience the UK’s rich, diverse and exciting heritage, which has been transformed by more than £7bn National Lottery funding since 1994.

“This is a small gesture of thanks and a way of giving something back to the people who buy tickets.”

For information about the Heritage Lottery Fund Gem in the Landscape project, visit www.canalrivertrust.org.uk/pocklington-canal.

For details of how to support the Canal & River Trust by volunteering visit: https://canalrivertrust.org.uk/volunteer/opportunities.