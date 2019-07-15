Woman given conditional discharge after rubbish found in South Cave

A Hull woman whose rubbish included beer bottles, takeaway wrappers and cardboard boxes was found dumped at a location in South Cave has been given a conditional discharge.

Anna Gielec of Wawne Lodge, Pennine Way, Hull appeared at Beverley Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, 10 July where she pleaded guilty to one charge of abandoning waste under the Refuse Disposal (Amenity) Act 1978.

The court heard how officers from East Riding of Yorkshire Council’s streetscene team had been contacted by a member of the public in January this year who found the waste dumped at a site on Swinescaife Road, South Cave.

While removing the waste and disposing of it legally, the member of the public found details linked to Gielec’s address on some of the items.

Officers interviewed Gielec in March where she admitted the waste was hers but she was unable to give an explanation as to how it ended up in South Cave claiming she had left the rubbish out by her bin.

Gielec was given a 12 month conditional discharge, ordered to pay a contribution to costs of £200 and victim surcharge of £20.

Paul Tripp, head of streetscene services at East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: “The responsibility lies with the resident to make sure they dispose of their waste correctly and legally and to help us prevent fly-tipping.”

Fly tipping information

Residents can report any fly-tipping or suspicious activity to the council on (01482) 393939 or online at eastriding.gov.uk/fly-tipping

People are asked not to touch any fly-tipped waste or approach anyone they see fly-tipping

To find your nearest household waste recycling site, visit the council’s website eastriding.gov.uk and search for recycling

The council provides a service for offering to take away bulky waste which costs £31 for five items and can be booked through the website. Just search for bulky waste collections

For guidance on how to check if a person is a licensed registered waste carrier, visit the council’s website – eastriding.gov.uk/fly-tipping