Wolds railway group lands £75,000 to extend facility

After two years of work involved in bidding for money from the EU funded “LEADER” programme, the Yorkshire Wolds Railway has announced the successful awarding of £75,000 which will enable it to start extending from its current base at Fimber Halt.

Together with funds already raised and donated the project will cost almost £100,000 and will help to reinstate part of the former Malton and Driffield Junction Railway.

Directors Phil Robson and Richard Dixon have worked on the application since early 2017.

Mr Robson said: “It has taken a considerable amount of work and time for us to get to this stage, although we were hopeful that the local community nature of our bid would make us worthy recipients.

“These funds will allow us to accelerate our plans to lay significantly more track and develop this unique heritage attraction in East Yorkshire.

“Major changes at Fimber Halt should be seen very soon. It’s a very exciting time and we welcome anyone wanting to help this fantastic project”

The YWR re-opens to the public on Sunday, April 21 from 11am – 5pm and will be open every Sunday and bank holiday until the end of September, showing displays and artefacts in a restored coach but also giving cab rides in a full-size locomotive! Entry to the site and displays is free.

The YWR is always keen to involve new people, and anyone interested in becoming a member or volunteering, making a donation or just finding out more can visit the Yorkshire Wolds Railway website or call 01377 338053 for more information.