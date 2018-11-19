Wolds Pre-School supports Children in Need

Staff and children from The Wolds Pre-School on Burnby Lane in Pocklington joined the BBC’s Children in Need fundraising campaign.

The children enjoyed a morning of dressing up, baking and eating cup cakes, and making lovely colourful Pudsey hats.

Chris Cronin, at Wolds Pre-School, said: “The youngsters had a wonderful time raising money for Children in Need.”

