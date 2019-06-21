Wolds Heritage Centre to host strawberry tea and Milton Singers concert

The Wolds Heritage Centre, which is based at St James Church in Warter, is hosting two fundraising events over the next couple of weeks.

The first is a strawberry tea on Sunday, June 30 between 2pm and 5pm. Everyone is most welcome to come along and enjoy the excellent fare on offer.

The second sees The Milton Singers in concert on Sunday, July 7 at 2pm.

A spokeswoman at the heritage centre said: “Please come along and join us.

“The event is just £5 and includes tea and cake.

“All proceeds raised at the strawberry tea and concert will go towards the upkeep of this important building.”

