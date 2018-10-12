Woldgate School teachers chosen for national roles

The headteacher and teachers at Woldgate School have been selected for top roles in leading education, teaching and training the next generation of school leaders.

Jonathan Britton is one of more than 50 headteachers to be appointed to the role of National Leader of Education in the latest recruitment round.

He and his colleagues at the school will use their knowledge and experience to develop the next generation of national school leaders and national support schools.

Woldgate School was selected earlier in the year to become a national teaching school, taking a leading role in recruiting and training new entrants to the profession.

Introduced in 2011, teaching schools are excellent schools that work with partner schools in an alliance to provide high quality school-led initial teacher training and professional development opportunities for teachers at all stages of their career.

They raise national standards and ensure that the most talented school leaders are spotted and supported to become successful headteachers.

Mr Britton said: “We are exceptionally proud of our pupils, this school and our community.

“Our school is ranked as one of the highest performing schools in the region and the country, due to the determination and commitment of pupils, dedication of staff in delivering high quality teaching and the support of parents to ensure our young people are cared for, supported and challenged to do their very best.

“It is wonderful, once again, following our national ‘top 100’ status, to have the good work of our community and school recognised nationally by the Department of Education.”

Lord Agnew, Parliamentary Under Secretary of State for the School System, said: “I’d like to congratulate Woldgate School and Jonathan Britton on being appointed as a Teaching School and a National Leader of Education.

“They should be very proud of this achievement.”