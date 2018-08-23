Woldgate School celebrates outstanding GCSE results

Woldgate School and Sixth Form pupils have achieved another set of outstanding GCSE results.

The school said it was especially proud that 55% of its pupils had achieved an A*-A (9-7) grade.

Woldgate School and Sixth Form students collect their GCSE results.

The main school and sixth form results place the school in the ‘top 10%’ of schools in the country, based on the school’s internal analysis.

86% of pupils achieved an A*-C (9-4) in Mathematics.

84% of pupils achieved an A*-C (9-4) in English.

77% of pupils achieved an A*-C (9-4) in English and Mathematics.

Woldgate School and Sixth Form students collect their GCSE results.

60% of pupils achieved the new Grade 5 ‘strong pass’ or above in both English and Mathematics

55% of pupils achieved an A*-A (9-7) grade.

Headteacher at the school, Jonathan Britton, said: “Once again, the results our pupils have achieved will ensure the school is ranked as one of the highest performing schools in the region and the country.

“Results such as these are only possible due to the combination of determination and commitment of pupils, dedication of staff in delivering high quality teaching and the support of parents to ensure our young people are cared for, supported and challenged to do their very best. It is this partnership that enables our children to excel in their studies.”

Amanda Longstaff, head of upper school, said: “I am immensely proud of my Year Group and their results.

“They have been a wonderful group of young people to work with from Year 7 and I am delighted that they have done so well.

“There are some fantastic individual successes with pupils achieving grades of 9s and 8s (equivalent to A*) which reveal their dedication to their studies, and they have rightly reaped their just rewards; I am so happy to celebrate with them.

“These pupils should be rightly proud of their achievements and I know that their determination to succeed will be a valuable lesson for life.”