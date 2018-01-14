Woldgate pupil Evie to release her debut single

A former Woldgate College pupil who is embarking on a music career will release her first single this month.

Singer-songwriter Evie Barrand will release ‘Summer’s Warm’ on Saturday 20 January.

The song is based around her experiences during a holiday she had in Cornwall.

Evie, who hails from Market Weighton, is now at Access to Music in York and is already looking to producing more music in the future.

The road to this point saw Evie playing the guitar at the age of eight. She started to write her own music when she was just 14, finding it the best way to express her feelings.

Evie’s music is heavily influenced by the 90s/noughties UK indie scene, particularly bands like Travis and Keane, and she has been praised on Twitter by both Fran Healy (Travis) and Tom Chaplin (Keane) for her covers of their songs.

Since joining Goole’s ‘School of Rock’ youth music programme in 2015 Evie has been honing her performances by playing open mic nights in and around Yorkshire. She warmed up the crowd ahead of Will Young’s performance at Junction Goole in 2015 and supported Chantel McGregor at the same venue in 2016.

Evie said: “The recording process was great fun. I loved being able to hear my song at a standard that it is at now. It was also good fun writing the different parts for my instruments and placing them all together.

“In the future I am hoping to be able to release more of my music and create albums and also to gain more gigs.”

The debut single will be available to buy at iTunes, Amazon, Bandcamp, Google Play, Spotify and Deezer.