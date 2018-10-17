Witness skeins of pink footed geese

Wildlife watchers are keeping their eyes on the skies as skeins of up to 10,000 pink footed geese make their annual flypast over East Yorkshire.

Each morning, the birds travel inland from their overnight stay on the banks of the Humber to feed and rest in the fields of the High Wolds above Pocklington and Market Weighton.

The birds in their ‘V’ formation can be heard honking noisily as they fly over in search of food.

Yorkshire Wildlife Trust’s Living Landscapes Manager Jon Traill said: “I always know autumn is here when the first pink foots arrive. They have been around for a couple of weeks now and I’ve been treated to some spectacular displays.”

Yorkshire Wildlife Trust’s North Cave Wetlands is one of the best places in Yorkshire to watch wildlife throughout the year and the geese may be spotted passing over, especially early in the morning.