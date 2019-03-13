William’s Den wins top rural business award

A natural visitor attraction from this area has been crowned Britain’s most Outstanding Rural Diversification Project at the UK-wide Rural Business Awards.

William’s Den, based at North Cave, won the accolade at a glittering ceremony held at Chateau Impney in Worcestershire.

The business had also won this category in the regional heat of the awards scheme.

Owned by Tor and Christian Carver, William’s Den is a rural, natural visitor attraction tailored to families on 15 acres of the Hotham Estate.

William’s Den Owner Tor Carver said: “We are over the moon to have won the National Rural Business Award for Outstanding Rural Diversification Project.

“In creating William’s Den, we aimed to diversify in a way which would benefit the landscape, the environment, and the community, and we are so proud of the results.

“The business enables children to play freely and creatively in a rural setting.

“We have really enjoyed our experience with the Rural Business Awards, and believe that programmes like this are vital to promote the rural sector.”

Doug Gurr, UK Country Manager, Amazon, said: “The Rural Business Awards shines a much-deserved spotlight on the innovators, creators and inventors in rural communities across the UK and it’s great to celebrate their successes at this year’s national final.

“I’d like to congratulate William’s Den and all the other winners and finalists at this year’s event and wish them continued success for the future.”

The 2019/20 Rural Business Awards are already open for entries.

To enter or find out more about the awards, visit the www.ruralbusinessawards.co.uk website.