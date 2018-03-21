William’s Den scoops coveted tourism award

A North Cave based business has landed a coveted ‘tourism Oscar’ at this year’s Remarkable East Yorkshire Tourism Awards (REYTAs).

William’s Den, which creates a unique experience for families, won the Remarkable Newcomer award at the ceremony in Hull.

The venue prides itself on providing an amazing environment for children to play inside and out whatever the weather.

A REYTAs spokesman said: “William’s Den is a year round individually-themed day visitor attraction, designed to appeal to a broad cross section of the family visitor market.

“The attraction offers indoor and outdoor play, a family-friendly 120 seat restaurant, the Snack Box, a delightful gift shop and wonderful views.”

There were 72 finalists competing in the categories, which recognise the best businesses in the area’s tourism industry.

In addition to the awards presented, the REYTAs are aligned to the Visit England awards, giving winners the chance of national honours.

Councillor Richard Burton at East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: “The Remarkable East Yorkshire Tourism Awards are a celebration of all that is good about the industry locally and recognises the hard work, talent and dedication of those who work in this important industry.

“Now in its ninth year, the REYTAs is one of the most eagerly anticipated events on the calendar and is keenly contested each year across 14 categories.

“I’d like to congratulate all those finalists who have been shortlisted for this year’s event on their stunning achievement.”