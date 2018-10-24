William’s Den earns regional recognition

A visitor attraction in the Pocklington area has come away with honours at the northern regional heats of the UK-wide Rural Business Awards.

William’s Den, based on the Hotham Estate near North Cave, won the Outstanding Rural Diversification Project of the Year award at a glittering ceremony held at the Last Drop Village in Bolton.

Following the impressive win at the regional awards, the venue will now go on to represent the region at the national final in February 2019.

Owned by Tor and Christian Carver, William’s Den is a rural, natural visitor attraction tailored to families on 15 acres of the Hotham Estate near North Cave.

With outdoor and indoor play, a family-friendly 120 seat restaurant, and a gift shop, William’s Den opened in June 2017 to give children the chance to connect with nature and get active.

It includes an expansive outdoor play area with water play, discovery zones, unique play structures, den making materials and space to just run free.

Inside there’s a bespoke wooden crafted sensory play zone, bridges, tunnels and climbing nets.

Both Tor and Christian were brought up on farms and wanted to create a space for children to play freely in rural surroundings.

They were inspired by a study by Persil that showed some children spent less time outside than prisoners!

Christian Carver, director of William’s Den and farmer, said: “We are incredibly excited to receive a Rural Business Award for Outstanding Rural Diversification Project.

“William’s Den has grown out of our life-long love of the countryside, and our passion for connecting families with the great outdoors.

“Diversifying from the Hotham Estate has been such an adventure, and we are so glad we can celebrate our journey with this prestigious award.”