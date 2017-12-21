Wilberfoss taxi firm wins five-star rating

A Wilberfoss-based private hire operator firm has become one of the first in the East Riding to gain a five-star status in a scheme designed to promote public safety.

Wilberfoss Travel, along with four other firms, was presented with a certificate and display stickers after completing the assessment process.

The private hire operators’ mandatory accreditation scheme is the first of its kind in the country and has been implemented by East Riding of Yorkshire Council’s licensing scheme.

The new scheme will see operators displaying a star rating similar to the food hygiene ratings given to food outlets.

Paul Hinton, operator of Wilberfoss Travel, said: “I take a lot of pride in the service I offer and do go that extra mile for customers.

“The taxi industry has had some bad press so a scheme like this really does help to raise standards and provide reassurance for the public.”

Councillor Shaun Horton said: “I would like to offer my congratulations to those operators who have committed to the scheme and completed their five-star accreditation.”