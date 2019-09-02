Wicstun Centre exhibition looks at medical care

From a Second World War first aid kit to a cyanide treatment box – a new East Riding Museums display looking at local medical care is now open to view at Market Weighton Library.

Among the objects featured are dental instruments and the mystery object used for the ‘Antiques Roadshow’ on the BBC a few years ago.

Dr David Marchant, museum registrar, said: ‘The new display at the Wicstun Centre is selected from the museum service collection and features some fascinating objects and treatment methods.

“It is part of our Arts Council England funded work with the Humber Museums Partnership to connect with communities and find the hidden diverse stories of the Wolds communities.

“This display will change every four to five months, so keep a look out for new themes and museum activity in the Wolds.”

Assistant Curator – Communities, Alfred Williams, has been touring a pop-up exhibition around the Wolds market towns and welcomes enquiries from community groups in the rural west and north Wolds about sharing their stories.

He can be contacted at: alfred.williams@eastriding.gov.uk or by calling 01482 392773.

Opening times for the Wicstun Centre are: Monday 9.30-4.30pm, Wednesday 9.30-6.30pm, Friday 9.30-4.30pm and Saturday 9.30-12.30pm.

Full details of what the museums service offers across all its sites can be found at: www.eastridingmuseums.co.uk.