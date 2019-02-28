WI members hear about good work of hearing dogs

A four-year old Labrador-poodle called Ike, accompanied by Jean Todd and trainer Karen, came the latest Pocklington Wolds Women’s Institute meeting to talk about Hearing Dogs for Deaf People.

Jean introduced the work of the charity and told how the puppies and dogs are trained and how they are matched to a deaf person.

This involves the dog learning how be able to differentiate sounds and danger signals while helping to reduce the isolation and loneliness of a deaf person

There are two training centres in England, one of which is in Beilby.

The training takes six months before the dog is passed to a deaf person.

After approval the dog usually stays with the deaf person for ten years, after which the dog is retired.

Favourite dogs are spaniels, Labradors and Labrador-poodles.

When fully-trained and wearing its recognisable jacket, nobody can refuse entry to the dog.

After tea and chat the meeting reconvened for business matters.

The Federation newsletter and the resolutions were discussed and voted on.

An invitation to join Pocklington Women’s Institute for a three-hour cruise on the River Trent in July was extended.

At the next meting, on Monday 11 March at 1.30pm in the Roman Catholic Church hall in Pocklington, the speaker will be Liz Hall. Her subject will be “Reading, Writing and…….” Visitors are very welcome along.