WI members celebrate group’s 95th birthday

Holme on Spalding Moor WI members are pictured with the beautiful 95th anniversary cake.
Members of Holme on Spalding Moor WI have celebrated the group’s 95th birthday.

The members, 27 in all, enjoyed an afternoon tea at The Oaks Golf Club followed a few days later with another celebration held at their monthly meeting.

When business was concluded, everyone enjoyed a talk entitled ‘Life in a French Village’ given by Pam Davison, who lived in France for 10 years.

A WI spokeswoman said: “A beautiful cake, baked by member Claire Watts, was cut by Megan Ross who joined Holme on Spalding Moor WI in 1958.”