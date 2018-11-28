WI latest meeting choc-ful of delights

At Pocklington WI’s November meeting, members were entertained by the husband and wife duo from Butterflies chocolate. Claire and Bertie gave a fantastic talk about the history of chocolate and how the process has changed over the years to give us the variety of chocolates we know and love today. The couple also brought with them an amazing array of their chocolates which are homemade in Pocklington.

Samples were passed among the ladies and each person was taught how to taste chocolate using their five senses.