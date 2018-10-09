WI group feeds runners at Hull Marathon

The East Yorkshire Federation of Women’s Institutes members provided nearly 2,000 flapjacks for the runners at the recent Hull Marathon.

Federation members Cynthia Cray, South Cave WI, June Chambers, Driffield WI, Margaret Sutherland, North Cave WI, Jill Ainsworth, Driffield WI, all operated the stall, offering treats to the competitors. They were also supported by Suzanne Millar, Tickton WI, later in the day.

