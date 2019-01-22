WI gin-tasting and talk a Hoot for members

The New Year got off to a good start for the members and friends of Pocklington Wolds WI with a demonstration and tasting of locally processed gin.

Barmby Moor House, a Grade 11 listed building was originally a Coaching Inn on the main road between York and Hull in the late 18th century – and records show that it brewed its own drinks.

The Hooting Owl Distillery distil, craft and bottle their own gins at the family home in Barmby Moor.

Specialities involve those brewed for the four Yorkshire Districts.

The East Yorkshire gin includes the aroma flavours kelp, hawthorn berries, lavender, sage, and honey.

The ladies were then invited to sample these special gins, and a lively discussion followed.

The speaker, Dominic Mbenga, was enthusiastically thanked by Janet Douglas.

The vice chairman then updated members on forthcoming events.

The Craft Group will, in future, be meeting in the afternoon at 1.30pm on the third Monday in the month at Rogerson Court.

It will be preparing for Easter gifts which will be available for sale at future meetings held at the Roman Catholic Church Hall.

These will take place at 1.30pm on the second Monday of the month.

At the next meeting on Monday 11 February the members will hear Jean Todd speak about “Dogs for Deaf People”, and anybody who wishes to come will be made very welcome.