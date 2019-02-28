Why the Farrier at Cayton is one of the best places to eat for miles around

Opening at Christmas, word of mouth on the newly refurbished Blacksmiths Arms has spread quicker than hot chocolate sauce on cold ice cream.

The restaurant is huge and comfortable with seats and tables spaciously placed to ensure privacy for diners.

To eat here be not only prepared to push the boat out but climb aboard a luxury liner and head for the most exotic of places – because the top-notch quality comes at a price.

The bill for two of us – including two glasses of wine – came to £112 – but we both had 80z Glaves fillet of beef with a sauce.

While we looked at the menu – there is both an evening and evening specials to pour over – we were served hot bread from bowler hats – in keeping with the Farrier motif. It was a stylish addition to what was already a sophisticated occasion.

To start Helen chose hard goats cheese croton, green rocket pesto, sweet Sicily dressing and baby herb salad (£8.75).

The croton were the size of Mars and were declared gloriously gooey and the crust crisp and crunchy.

My Hendrix gin cured salmon with lime zest, ribbon cucumber and mint salad (£9) was a taste sensation – hot, spicy, zesty and with a beautiful piece of salmon which cut like butter.

The mains’ choice of steak came with roast red tomato, buttered portabello mushrooms and hand-cut chips. There is no stinting on size of the meat cut or in its accompaniments.

We also both chose a Diane sauce which costs an extra £3.

For dessert Helen had the Palomin – milk chocolate mousse, caramelised white chocolate, white chocolate sponge and rich gelato (£8.50). Had it not been for the surroundings, she said she would have licked the plate clean.

I had lemon cheese cake, lemon tart ice cream and meringue bits ‘n’ bobs £7. It was a tangy, sparkly, tasty and pretty as a picture.

The service is friendly, professional with every attention to detail.

Booking essential: 01723 861432

Menu picks

Starters

Port and duck liver pate with pickled apples, orange puree and toasted brioche – £8.75

Smoked haddock arancini, rocket salad and black truffle mayonnaise – £8.50

Brompton lamb meatball with coriander, chorizo, cherry tomato sauce and minted yogurt – £9.25

Mains

Pan roast chicken breast with caramelised onion puree, air dried ham, leeks and roast chicken sauce – £16.75

Chard Yorkshire ‘squeakie’ halloumi with sun-blushed tomato sauce, oregano pesto, garlic portabella mushroom – £16.50

North Sea cod loin with sea vegetables, pancetta and creamy smoked mussel broth £17.75

Desserts

Almond and cherry frangipane, cherry textures, Horlicks and Malteser ice cream £8

Salted caramel fondant, glazed banana buttermilk puree, iced yoghurt – £7.95

The Farrier also has a lunch menu and a Sunday lunch menu