Whole Lotta Led tickets still available

There are just a few tickets remaining for a 50 th anniversary celebration of the release of one of the greatest albums of all time – Led Zeppelin II.

To mark this milestone ‘Whole Lotta Led’ will play at Pocklington Arts Centre (PAC) as part of a celebration tour on Friday 10 May.

PAC director Janet Farmer said: “We cannot wait for what is going to be a fabulous celebration of a timeless album. Led Zeppelin were without doubt one of the greatest rock bands of all time, so it is only fitting that PAC joins in with this celebration.

The show will feature such classics as Ramble On, Thank You and Whole Lotta Love from the outstanding album which saw Led Zeppelin top the charts for the first time.

Visit www.pocklingtonartscentre.co.uk or call 01759 301547 to buy tickets (£20).