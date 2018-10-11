What’s on in the Pocklington and district area over the next couple of weeks

Here are the latest what’s on listings for Pocklington, Market Weighton and surrounding villages.

Also included are the regular group and community meetings from around the area.

Pocklington

Pocklington School: Does science need God? - an inspirational talk by Professor Tom McLeish and David Hutchings based on their sell-out book at the Tom Stoppard Theatre at 7.30pm. Professor McLeish is a Fellow of the Royal Society and an engaging and inspiring speaker. To book a place visit www.trybooking.co.uk/3905, email boxoffice@pocklingtonschool.com or call 01759 321200. The event is free to attend.

12 October

Londesborough

All Saints Church: Bootleg Buddy presents a Tribute to Buddy Holly at 7.30pm. Tickets are £12.50 and include refreshments. They are available from P Rowlands 01430 873814 or J Fletcher 01430 873554.

Hull

Herib: Hull and East Riding Glaucoma Group meeting between 11am and 1pm. Entry £1.50 per person. A two course lunch, cost £5, and bookable in advance will be available following this meeting. For more information and to book your place (and optional lunch) please call Sight Support on 01482 342297. Optometrist Philip Daniels is our guest speaker.

Malton

market place, malton: Malton Food Tour - ‘Gin O’Clock’ is aimed at those who love their gin. You’ll see first hand the town’s passion for incredible artisan food & drink, sample no less than 6 different gins and visit the new distillery, 3pm-5.30pm.

13 October

Market Weighton

Community Hall: The hall has organised a fund-raising Local Craft Fair and is looking to welcome 24 craft and food stalls from the Market Weighton area and from the East Riding. Interested exhibitors are invited to book a table with the option of an electricity supply for an additional £3. Application forms are available by calling Mrs Ilja King on 01430 872707.

15 October

Holme on Spalding Moor

Social Club: Holme on Spalding Moor Local History Society meeting at 7pm. Chris Cade will be performing Olaf’s Tales of Battle. Hear about Harald Hardrada’s Viking victory at Fulford but defeat at Stamford Bridge. Entrance £2. All welcome.

20 October

Market Weighton

St John’s Methodist Church: An evening of musical entertainment with the Buckrose Band at 7.30pm. Cost £8 per person (at the door) with refreshments. Proceeds for Martin House Hospice and Church funds.

18 October

Cottingham

Cottingham Civic Hall: An illustrated talk is to be given to the East Yorkshire Association of the National Trust by Rob Haywood, entitled ‘Sam Allon: Demolishing Hull’. All are welcome. Non-members £3.00 admission. Details from Keith Bottomley. Call 01482 842461.

23 October

Pocklington

Pocklington Arts Centre: This Might Hurt – From Reform Theatre Company and Harrogate Theatre comes John Godber’s incredible hilarious and heart-breaking tale. 7.30pm start. Tickets £12/£11 and £7 (under 21). More info at www.pocklingtonartscentre.co.uk or by calling 01759 301547.

30 October

Pocklington

Pocklington ARts Centre: Me & My Bee – A family comedy – Award winning This Egg Theatre presents an imaginative piece of comic theatre for all the family at 2.30pm. Tickets £7/ £26 (family ticket). More info at www.pocklingtonartscentre.co.uk or by calling 01759 301547.

1 November

Pocklington

Pocklington Arts Centre: Emily Barker Trio – Named UK Artist of the Year 2018 at the UK Americana Awards Emily Barker brings a mix of soul, blues, country, and folk influences at 8pm. More info at www.pocklingtonartscentre.co.uk or by calling 01759 301547.

13 November

Pocklington

Pocklington Arts Centre: Ireland’s Hothouse Flowers will perform at the popular venue at 8pm (tickets £29.50). More info at www.pocklingtonartscentre.co.uk or by calling 01759 301547.

16 November

Pocklington

Pocklington Arts Centre: Acoustic Blues and Roots Weekend - Damir ‘Hal’ Halilic and Michael Messer present a weekend of guitar and slide guitar tuition plus jam sessions, student performances, great company and a special concert. Friday 16 to Sunday 18 November. Full weekend ticket £145/ £35 Friday only/ £80 Saturday and concert.

23 November

Pocklington

Pocklington Arts Centre: Award winning Jazz guitarist Martin Taylor teams up with acoustic and slide guitar virtuoso Martin Simpson, adding to each other’s songs. Visit www.pocklingtonartscentre.co.uk or call 01759 301547.

30 November

Pocklington

Arts Centre: Folk singer Thea Gilmore will perform part of her acoustic Christmas party UK tour. For details or to book tickets call the Box Office on 01759 301547 or visit www.pocklingtonartscentre.co.uk.

7 December

Pocklington

Arts Centre: Americana Music Award nominee Courtney Marie Andrews returns with her new album ‘May Your Kindness Remain’ in what will be her only Northern UK tour date of 2018. Visit www.pocklingtonartscentre.co.uk or call 01759 301547.

Mondays

Pocklington

Pocklington Lions’ monthly meeting: 7.45pm on the second Monday of each month at The Station Hotel, Pocklington, and welcome guests who are interested in learning more about the work of the club.

Gentle Yoga: Burnby Scout Hall at 12.45pm.

Pocklington Karate Centre: Eight years plus and adults. The Scout Hut, Burnby Lane. 7.30pm to 8.30pm. If you are interested in attending please call Oliver Willison on 07897 335959.

Beverley

Toll Gavel Church: Beverley Male Voice Choir rehearsals every Monday, 7.15pm. New members welcome, just come along and see if you would like to join us or visit www.beverleymalevoicechoir.com for more information.

Latimer Congregation Church: Alcoholics Anonymous meetings at 7.30pm. No cost and turn up on the night. For more information call 01482 830083.

Driffield

Driffield Art Club: Would you like to become a member of Driffield Art Club which meets every third Monday in the month between 7pm and 9pm. Contact mail@driffieldartclub.co.uk or visit driffieldartclub.co.uk.

Tuesdays

Pocklington

Drop-in Meditation Classes: 7.30pm to 9pm, with Gen Kelsang Thekchen. Each class includes two guided meditations, a short talk and an opportunity for questions. Classes are held at Madhyamaka KMC, Kilnwick Percy Hall, Pocklington. Contact 01759 304832 or visit www.madhyamaka.org for more information.

Citizens Advice Hull & East Riding, Methodist Church, Chapmangate: Appointments available every Tuesday 9.30am to 12.30pm. For Appointments ring 01405 720866. For Telephone Advice ring 0300 3300 888.

Pocklington and Market Weighton Ladies Circle: Meets fortnightly, 7.30pm. Venue and activities vary. Ladies aged 18-45 years interested in fun, friendship and fundraising. Ring Kate on 01759 318760.

Line Dancing: Burnby Hall, Pocklington, 8pm-9.45pm. Everyone welcome, beginners and improvers.

Barmby Moor

Community craft club: Boot and Slipper in Barmby Moor, 7pm-9pm. Experienced and complete beginners are welcome. Bring along your own materials and equipment and take part in crochet, quilting, knitting, felting, spinning and paper craft.

Melbourne

Gentle Yoga: 7pm at Melbourne Village Hall.

Market Weighton

Cruse Bereavement Care: The Market Weighton Support and Friendship group meets on the third Tuesday in the month at the Town Council Offices, Linegate, Market Weighton, 2pm-4pm. The group is run by trained volunteers and everyone is welcome. Call 07852 179713 or 07870 365558.

The Griffin Inn: Music Quiz and Musical Bingo, 9.30 start.

Wetwang

Wetwang Acoustic: Second Tuesday of each month. Victoria Inn, Wetwang. Traditional and contemporary acoustic music, 8pm

Outreach Post Office: Wetwang Village Hall, 9am to 1pm. Coffee shop also open 9am to noon. Small charge for coffee and toasted teacakes, plus books to borrow free of charge.

Village Hall: Bingo session every second Monday of the month. Eyes down at 7.30pm.

Beverley

Beverley Minster Hall, Minster Yard North: Beverley Garland Dancers, open to ladies over the age of 16 who want to try clog morris, 8.30pm to 10pm. Contact Christine on 01482 871271.

Wednesdays

Market Weighton

All Saints Church: The Carers Support Group meets on the second Wednesday of each month, 1.30pm-3pm. It is for anyone who cares for a loved one and is an informal group to give the carers a break. This is free of charge as the Church donates the room. The Community Hall, Station Road: Market Weighton Memory Café is held on the last Wednesday of every month, 1.30pm-3pm.

Social Club, 42 Southgate: The National Vintage Tractor and Engine Club meetings are held on the first Wednesday of the month at 7:30pm. New members are welcome.

Pocklington

Pocklington Toddler Music Group: 9.30am to 10.30am during school terms in the Meeting Room, All Saints Parish Church. £3 per family/childminder. No need to book. Michael Cooper 01759 305929.

Pocklington School Baby and Toddler Group: Runs from 1.45pm to 2.45pm and will run every Wednesday during Pocklington School term time. This is a friendly group for carers and their pre-school children and babies. No need to book, just call in to the Prep School on the day. Sessions are free. For further details call 01759 321228.

Pocklington WI: Meet on the second Wednesday of every month at 7.15pm at the Masonic Hall, The Mile. Visitors are most welcome.

Art Room: Pocklington Montessori Nursery, 10am to 11.30am. Contact Helen Steele on 07801 493 596 or email helensartzone@yahoo.co.uk for details.

Burnby Hall, Pocklington: Art 4 All between 10am and 1pm. Beginners and improvers. Call 07968 744703 or email artist_sdavis@yahoo.co.uk.

Londesborough

All Saints Church: The church will be open to visitors every Wednesday, 10am to 4pm, June to September. Tea/coffee will be available from 10am to noon.

Bolton

Bolton Methodist Church: Coffee morning between 10.30am to noon. Proceeds for the Methodist Church. All are welcome.

Bishop Wilton

Primary School: Weekly free Toddler Time session between 9.30am and 11.30am. No need to book. This is a free, friendly informal group just come along and join us, all parents, grandparents and carers are welcome. Barmby Moor

The Boot And Slipper: Wolds Singles Social Group meets on the third Wednesday of each month at 8pm. Contact Richard for information at woldsgroup@btinternet.com.

Melbourne

Melbourne Chapel: Every third Wednesday in the month – Tea@2 between 2pm and 4pm to raise funds towards the upkeep of Melbourne Playing Fields. Tea/Coffee and lots of yummy cakes, savouries and treats. £3 per person for just about as much as you can eat!! Substantial discounts for children.

Driffield

Market House, 37 Exchange Street: Meditation and Buddhist Thought Drop-in Classes between 7pm and 8.30pm. Cost per class £6 (or £20 for 4). Everyone welcome! No-one turned away for lack of funds. www.madhyamaka.org or call 01759 304832 for details.

Beverley

Toll Gavel Church Hall, Old Walkergate: Community Kitchen Lunches, 11.30am to 1.15pm. If you are struggling to make ends meet, homeless or would like to come and have a meal with some company then you are welcome.

Lempickas in Wednesday Market: Beverley/Nogent twinning association meet on the second Wednesday of the month at 7.30pm in May, July, September and November. Anyone interested is welcome to attend the meetings.

Thursdays

Market Weighton

The Community Hall, Station Road: The Market Weighton WI group meets on the second Thursday of the month at 7pm. Visitors are welcome.

The Bay Horse: Market Weighton’s Book Group now meet in The Bay Horse on the third Wednesday of the month between 6.30pm and 7.30pm. New members are welcome.

Pocklington

Pocklington Magistrates Court, George Street: Bingo, dominoes and afternoon tea from 2pm onwards. Please come along and join us. Contact Mary Drewery on 302198 for more details.

United Services Club: Pocklington Camera Club meets at 7.30pm. It is a small friendly group that welcomes new members from beginners to experienced photographers. Visit www.pocklingtoncameraclub.com for more information.

Holme on Spalding Moor

Committee Room, Village Hall: Slimming World every Thursday at 5.30pm and 7.30pm. For more details call consultant Carol on 07985 589632.

Wilberfoss

Community Centre: Sequence dancing between 12.30pm and 3.30pm every Thursday. The first hour is instruction. £3, includes tea and biscuits.

York

CROSS KEYS, TADCASTER ROAD: Traditional Jazz between 1pm and 3.30pm. Local musicians playing jazz from the Barber Bilk and Ball era. Free admission and parking.

Beverley

Foresters Arms, Beckside: Beverley Widows Friendship Group, 1pm to 1.30pm. Contact 01482 888443 for more information.

Toll Gavel Methodist Church: Alcoholics Anonymous meetings at 7.30pm. There’s no cost and you can turn up on the night. For more details call 01482 830083.

Fridays

Beverley

Memorial Hall: Beverley Leisure Group holds a coffee morning every Friday, 10am to noon. A Bridge and Art group are held at the same time.

Driffield

The Maple Room, Bell Hotel: Driffield Silver Band, 7.30pm to 9.30pm. New players and visitors always welcome. Visit www.driffieldband.com for more details about the band.

Seaton Ross

Gentle Yoga: Seaton Ross Village Hall at 10am.

Market Weighton

All Saints Church: Coffee morning held each Friday (except Good Friday) between 9.30am to 11.30am with drinks and refreshments served. A warm welcome for everyone. If you would like to see your fundraising event featured in the diary dates section of the Pocklington Post please send all the key details to: news@pocklingtontoday.co.uk at least 14 days in advance of the date held.

Saturdays

Seaton

Village hall: Ballroom and Latin dance class for children. Ages 4-6 10am. Six years and upwards 11am.

Sundays

Seaton

Village hall: Ballroom and Latin dance class for adults at 7.30pm.

Art Exhibitions

Pocklington

Arts Centre: An exhibition of paintings by Jean Boswell. Featuring picturesque landmarks and scenery from across York and North Yorkshire, as well as portraits of family and friends. Wednesday 8 August to Monday 15 October. Free entry. Visit www.pocklingtonartscentre.co.uk for opening times.

Arts Centre: Claire Cooper – Exhibition of photographs exploring and celebrating her personal sense of Yorkshire and its vast varying landscape, a nod to its industrial and non-industrial past, its regeneration and its diverse peoples. Tuesday 9 October to Saturday 26 January. First floor exhibition, free entry. For opening times visit www.pocklingtonartscentre.co.uk

