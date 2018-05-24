What’s on in the Pocklington and district area over the next couple of weeks

Here is the latest what’s on listings for Pocklington, Market Weighton and surrounding villages.

Also included are the regular group and community meetings from around the area.

Market Weighton

46 Market Place: Pop-up art gallery, organised by Weighton Wolds Rotary Club, to raise funds for Dementia charities. The gallery is open between 10am and 4pm.

25 May

Market Weighton

46 Market Place: Pop-up art gallery, organised by Weighton Wolds Rotary Club, to raise funds for Dementia charities. The gallery is open between 10am and 4pm.

26 May

Market Weighton

46 Market Place: Pop-up art gallery, organised by Weighton Wolds Rotary Club, to raise funds for Dementia charities. The gallery is open between 10am and 3pm.

Pocklington

Pocklington Arts Centre: The Chrysanthemum Society’s annual plant and cake stall will take place between 9am and noon.

27 May

Stamford Bridge

The New Inn: Backfire (Feel the Noise) Bikes at the Bridge event from 11am. Motorcycle and scooters social . This event is being dedicated to the memory of Bob Percival (BSA Goldstar Bob) the gentlemen who had the original idea to hold a Classic motorcycle event at the New Inn. Call 07718 420630 for more details.

Londesborough

The Old Hall: The grounds of the Old Hall will be open to the public. The Church will be open with displays of local interest and heritage. There are also be second hand books for sale. Refreshments will be available in the Reading Room 10.30am to 4pm. The funds raised will be in aid of the Church.

28 May

Londesborough

The Old Hall: The grounds of the Old Hall will be open to the public. The Church will be open with displays of local interest and heritage. There are also be second hand books for sale. Refreshments will be available in the Reading Room 10.30am to 4pm. The funds raised will be in aid of the Church.

30 May

Market Weighton

All Saints Church: Market Weighton Dementia Activity Group and Carers Group Celebration Service at 1.30pm. The service, organised by Barry Sedgwick, is supporting both Dementia week in May and carers week in June.

31 May

Market Weighton

46 Market Place: Pop-up art gallery, organised by Weighton Wolds Rotary Club, to raise funds for Dementia charities. The gallery is open between 10am and 4pm.

7 June

Market Weighton

Community Hall: The next meeting of Market Weighton Yorkshire Countrywomen’s Association takes place at 2pm. Caroline Jackson will give a talk about the history of the RNLI and the fund-raising for the Lifeboats. You are welcome to join us.

11 June

Pocklington

St Mary and St Joseph Church Hall: The next Pocklington Wolds WI meeting will take place at 1.30pm. The topic will be mindfulness for the group which continues to attract more members.

15 June

Pocklington

Arts Centre: One of Nashville’s most beloved and respected artists, Gretchen Peters, will perform at Pocklington Arts Centre at 8pm.

Tickets, £25, are available by visiting www.pocklingtonartscentre.co.uk or by calling 01759 301547.

York

The Oaks Golf Club, Aughton: British Heart Foundation Charity Golf Day. £140 per team of four gents, four ladies or mixed. 18 holes of golf, halfway house, coffee and bacon butties on arrival. Meal after the golf and prizes. Sponsors for the holes. Raffle Prizes for the event would be very much appreciated. Email Delia Smith at dhsmith8@btinternet.com or call 07752 616923.

16 June

Shiptonthorpe

Village-Wide: Open Gardens’ Weekend – 13 gardens open to view between 11am and 5pm. Refreshments available in the Village Hall from noon to 4.30pm. Tickets £5 available from Langlands Garden Centre, Village Hall and Car Park. Funds for All Saints’ Church.

17 June

Shiptonthorpe

Village-Wide: Open Gardens’ Weekend – 13 gardens open to view between 11am and 5pm. Refreshments available in the Village Hall from noon to 4.30pm. Tickets £5 available from Langlands Garden Centre, Village Hall and Car Park. Funds for All Saints’ Church.

24 June

York

St Leonard’s Hospice, Tadcaster Road: Annual Summer Fair from noon until 4pm. The is free for children and a suggested donation of £1 for adults. There will be a bbq, refreshments, home-made cakes, tombola, games and a raffle plus, for the first time, a petting farm.

30 June

Shiptonthorpe

The Playing Fields: Folk in the Field Festival with Evie Barrand, the Jon Palmer Acoustic Band, The Nick Rooke Band, French-born musician Flossie Malavialle and local singer Edwina Hayes. Tickets can be bought from Langlands Shiptonthorpe and the Paper Shop and Post Office in Market Weighton, costing £10 per adult and £5 for concessions. They are also available online from http://www.wegottickets.com/folkinthefieldshiptonthorpe

7 July

Pocklington

Lyndhurst Day Nursery and Pre-School: Charity Fun Day between 10am and 1pm. All proceeds from this event will go to Cancer Research. If you would like to go along and support the Nursery or donate a prize to the Charity Fun Day raffle, please give Wendy Cuffling a call on 01759 302228.

18 August

Pocklington

Pocklington FC playing fields: It’s a Pockout, organised by the Pocklington and District Lions. Visit www.itsapockout.org.uk to enter a team, book a stall, or to sponsor the event.

13 October

Market Weighton

Community Hall: The Market Weighton Community Hall has organised another fund-raising Local Craft Fair and is are looking to welcome 24 or so assorted craft and food stalls from the Market Weighton area and from the East Riding. Interested exhibitors are invited to book a table (with the option of an electricity supply for an additional £3). Calling Mrs Ilja King on 01430 872707 for more details.

Mondays

Pocklington

Pocklington Lions’ monthly meeting: 7.45pm on the second Monday of each month at The Station Hotel, Pocklington, and welcome guests who are interested in learning more about the work of the club.

Gentle Yoga: Burnby Scout Hall at 12.45pm.

Pocklington Karate Centre: Eight years plus and adults. The Scout Hut, Burnby Lane. 7.30pm-8.30pm. If you are interested in attending please call Oliver Willison on 0789 7335959.

Beverley

Toll Gavel Church: Beverley Male Voice Choir rehearsals every Monday, 7.15pm. New members welcome, just come along and see if you would like to join us or visit www.beverleymalevoicechoir.com for more information.

Latimer Congregation Church: Alcoholics Anonymous meetings at 7.30pm. No cost and turn up on the night. For more information call 01482 830083.

Driffield

Driffield Art Club: If you would like to become a member or find out more about Driffield Art Club which meets every third Monday in the month between 7pm and 9pm. Contact mail@driffieldartclub.co.uk or visit driffieldartclub.co.uk.

Tuesdays

Pocklington

Drop-in Meditation Classes: 7.30pm-9pm, with Gen Kelsang Thekchen. Each class includes two guided meditations, a short talk and an opportunity for questions. Classes are held at Madhyamaka KMC, Kilnwick Percy Hall, Pocklington. Contact 01759 304832 or visit www.madhyamaka.org for more information.

Citizens Advice Hull & East Riding, Methodist Church, Chapmangate: Appointments available every Tuesday 9.30am to 12.30pm. For Appointments ring 01405 720866. For Telephone Advice ring 0300 3300 888 First Tuesday of each month – Drop In (No Appointment needed) 9.30am to 11am.

Pocklington and Market Weighton Ladies Circle: Meets fortnightly, 7.30pm. Venue and activities vary. Ladies aged 18-45 years interested in fun, friendship and fundraising. Ring Kate on 01759 318760.

Line Dancing: Burnby Hall, Pocklington, 8pm-9.45pm. Everyone welcome, beginners and improvers.

Barmby Moor

Community craft club: Boot and Slipper in Barmby Moor, 7pm-9pm. Experienced and complete beginners are welcome. Bring along your own materials and equipment and take part in crochet, quilting, knitting, felting, spinning and paper craft.

Melbourne

Gentle Yoga: 7pm at Melbourne Village Hall.

Market Weighton

Cruse Bereavement Care: The Market Weighton Support and Friendship group meets on the third Tuesday in the month at the Town Council Offices, Linegate, Market Weighton, 2pm-4pm. The group is run by trained volunteers and everyone is welcome. Call 07852 179713 or 07870 365558.

The Griffin Inn: Music Quiz and Musical Bingo every Tuesday night, 9.30 start.

Wetwang

Wetwang Acoustic: Second Tuesday of each month. Victoria Inn, Wetwang. Traditional and contemporary acoustic music, 8pm

Outreach Post Office: Wetwang Village Hall, 9am to 1pm. Coffee shop also open 9am to noon. Small charge for coffee and toasted teacakes, plus books to borrow free of charge.

Village Hall: Bingo session every second Monday of the month. Eyes down at 7.30pm.

Beverley

Beverley Minster Hall, Minster Yard North: Beverley Garland Dancers, open to ladies over the age of 16 who want to try clog morris, 8.30pm to 10pm. Contact Christine on 01482 871271.

Wednesdays

Pocklington

Pocklington Toddler Music Group: 9.30am to 10.30am during school terms in the Meeting Room, All Saints Parish Church Pocklington. £3 per family/childminder. No need to book, just come along. Michael Cooper 01759 305929.

Pocklington School Baby and Toddler Group: Runs from 1.45pm to 2.45pm and will run every Wednesday during Pocklington School term time. This is a friendly group for carers and their pre-school children and babies. No need to book, just call in to the Prep School on the day. Sessions are free. For further details call 01759 321228.

Pocklington WI: Meet on the second Wednesday of every month at 7.15pm at the Masonic Hall, The Mile. Visitors are most welcome.

Art Room: Pocklington Montessori Nursery, 10am to 11.30am. Contact Helen Steele on 07801 493 596 or email helensartzone@yahoo.co.uk for details.

Burnby Hall, Pocklington: Art 4 All between 10am and 1pm. Beginners and improvers. Call 07968 744703 or email artist_sdavis@yahoo.co.uk.

Market Weighton

All Saints Church: The Carers Support Group meet on the second Wednesday of each month, 1.30pm-3pm. It is for anyone who cares for a loved one and is an informal group to give the carers a break. A Red Cross volunteer attends to give massages you can have your blood pressure checked and you can have tea or coffee and a biscuit. This is all free of charge as the Church donates the room for free.

The Community Hall, Station Road: Market Weighton Memory Café is held on the last Wednesday of every month, 1.30pm-3pm.

Social Club, 42 Southgate: The National Vintage Tractor and Engine Club meetings are held on the first Wednesday of the month at 7:30pm. New members are welcome.

Bolton

Bolton Methodist Church: Coffee morning between 10.30am to noon. Proceeds for the Methodist Church. All are welcome.

Bishop Wilton

Primary School: Weekly free Toddler Time session between 9.30am and 11.30am. No need to book. This is a free, friendly informal group just come along and join us, all parents, grandparents and carers are welcome. Barmby Moor

The Boot And Slipper: Wolds Singles Social Group meets on the third Wednesday of each month at 8pm. Contact Richard for information at woldsgroup@btinternet.com.

Melbourne

Melbourne Chapel: Every third Wednesday in the month – Tea@2 between 2pm and 4pm to raise funds towards the upkeep of Melbourne Playing Fields. Tea/Coffee and lots of yummy cakes, savouries and treats. £3 per person for just about as much as you can eat!! Substantial discounts for children.

Driffield

Market House, 37 Exchange Street: Meditation and Buddhist Thought Drop-in Classes between 7pm and 8.30pm. Cost per class £6 (or £20 for 4). Everyone welcome! No-one turned away for lack of funds. www.madhyamaka.org or call 01759 304832 for details.

Beverley

Toll Gavel Church Hall, Old Walkergate: Community Kitchen Lunches, 11.30am to 1.15pm. If you are struggling to make ends meet, homeless or would like to come and have a meal with some company then you are welcome.

Lempickas in Wednesday Market: Beverley/Nogent twinning association meet on the second Wednesday of the month at 7.30pm in May, July, September and November. Anyone interested is welcome to attend the meetings.

Thursdays

Pocklington

Pocklington Magistrates Court, George Street: Bingo, dominoes and afternoon tea from 2pm onwards. Please come along and join us. Contact Mary Drewery on 302198 for more details.

United Services Club: Pocklington Camera Club meets at 7.30pm. It is a small friendly group that welcomes new members from beginners to experienced photographers. Visit www.pocklingtoncameraclub.com for more information.

Market Weighton

The Community Hall, Station Road: The Market Weighton WI group meets on the second Thursday of the month at 7pm. Visitors are welcome.

Holme on Spalding Moor

Committee Room, Village Hall: Slimming World every Thursday at 5.30pm and 7.30pm. For more details call consultant Carol on 07985 589632.

Wilberfoss

Community Centre: Sequence dancing between 12.30pm and 3.30pm every Thursday. The first hour is instruction. £3, includes tea and biscuits.

York

CROSS KEYS, TADCASTER ROAD: Traditional Jazz between 1pm and 3.30pm. Local musicians playing jazz from the Barber Bilk and Ball era. Free admission and parking.

Beverley

Foresters Arms, Beckside: Beverley Widows Friendship Group, 1pm to 1.30pm. Contact 01482 888443 for more information.

Toll Gavel Methodist Church: Alcoholics Anonymous meetings at 7.30pm. There’s no cost and you can turn up on the night. For more details call 01482 830083.

Fridays

Beverley

Memorial Hall: Beverley Leisure Group holds a coffee morning every Friday, 10am to noon. A Bridge and Art group are held at the same time.

Driffield

The Maple Room, Bell Hotel: Driffield Silver Band, 7.30pm-9.30pm. New players and visitors always welcome. Visit www.driffieldband.com for more details.

Seaton Ross

Gentle Yoga: Seaton Ross Village Hall at 10am.

Market Weighton

All Saints Church: Coffee morning held each Friday (except Good Friday) between 9.30am to 11.30am with drinks and refreshments served. A warm welcome for everyone.

Saturdays

Seaton

Village hall: Ballroom and Latin dance class for children. Ages 4-6 10am. Six years and upwards 11am.

Sundays

Seaton

Village hall: Ballroom and Latin dance class for adults at 7.30pm.

Send your listings

Diary date entries: If you would like to see your fundraising event featured in the diary dates section of the Pocklington Post please send all the key details to: news@pocklingtontoday.co.uk at least 14 days in advance of the date held.