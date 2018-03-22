What’s on in the Pocklington and district area

Here are the latest what’s on listings covering Pocklington, Market Weighton, and surrounding villages.

Also included are the regular group meetings from around the area.

Pocklington

The Old Courthouse, George Street: Pocklington Local History talk at 7.30pm. The Zeppelin Raids over York – in May and September 1916 Zeppelin raids dropped bombs over York and Barmby Moor. At the next meeting of the Pocklington and District Local History Group Dick Hunter, of Clements Hall Local History Group, will talk on the impact and responses to these raids . He will also show a 15 minute film that the group commissioned to be created on the subject. Admission fee is £2.

24 March

Wetwang

Village Hall: A “Nearly New Sale” in aid of the village hall (Registered Charity No. 523308) will be held between 2pm and 4pm. Admission 50p for adults. Lots of bargains to be had.

30 March

Burnby

Burnby Equestrian Centre: Pony Games Day between 10am and 2.30pm. A day of games, races and rosettes. Please bring a packed lunch with you. Suitable for those that have never ridden before right through to those able to canter. Minimum age 4 years old. Visit www.facebook.com/events/1839109236382348 to find out more or to book a place. Love Pocklington Loyalty card offer for group lessons. Visit lovepocklington.co.uk for more details.

31 March

Holme on Spalding Moor

Village Hall: Table top and coffee morning between 9am and 1pm. If you would like to book a stall, please call Margaret’s DIY on 01430 860890.

1 April

Londesborough

The Old Hall: The grounds of the Old Hall will be open to the public between 10.30am to 4pm. The Church will be open with displays of local interest and heritage. There will be second hand books for sale. Refreshments will be available in the Reading Room. In aid of the church.

2 April

Pocklington

Burnby Hall: An Edwardian Easter between 11am and 4pm. Travel back in time and become an Edwardian child for the day. Take part in Easter egg rolling, Easter art and crafts and meet our real lambs, chicks, ducklings and bunnies. There’s also an Easter themed trail.

Londesborough

The Old Hall: The grounds of the Old Hall will be open to the public between 10.30am to 4pm. The Church will be open with displays of local interest and heritage. There will be second hand books for sale. Refreshments will be available in the Reading Room. In aid of the church.

8 April

Everingham

EllERKER HOUSE: National Garden Scheme open garden day between 10am and 5pm. Entry: Adults £5, children free. Delicious home made cakes and tea available throughout the day. There will also be a plant fair. For more details see www.ellerkerhouse@weebly.com

13 April

Barmby Moor

Village hall: A wine tasting fundraiser for Friends of Barmby Moor School will be held at 7.30pm. Tickets £15 each, or tables of 8 can be reserved for £120. Over 18s only. Visit friendsofbarmbymoorschool@gmail.com for tickets or more details or call/text Ulrika on 07966 827037 or Joy on 07846 927240.

14 April

Beverley

Jacob’s Well Warehouse, Swinemoor Lane: Jacob’s Well Warehouse sale to raise funds for the charity between 9am and 1pm. Lots of items on offer. Free parking and food and drink available.

15 April

Beverley

Jacob’s Well Warehouse, Swinemoor Lane: Jacob’s Well Warehouse sale between 9am and 1pm. Lots of items on offer. Free parking and food and drink available.

21 April

Pocklington

All Saints Church: The Stamford Bridge Singers will be singing Coronation Anthems with conductor Stuart Neetleship with Geoffrey Coffin (organ). Tickets are £12 (£5 students). Visit www.stamfordbridgesingers.co.uk for more details.

April 22

Pocklington

Burnby Hall: Barton Community Band performs between 2pm and 4pm. Great brass band music .

29 April

Sutton Upon Derwent

Village Hall: Bad Apple Theatre presents Amy Johnson at 7.30pm. The show follows the inspirational life of Hull aviatrix Amy Johnson, the first woman to fly solo from the UK to Australia. £12 adults/£10 concs./£6 u16’s. Call 01904 608524 to buy tickets or for more information.

6 May

Londesborough

The Old Hall: The grounds of the Old Hall will be open to the public between 10.30am to 4pm. The Church will be open with displays of local interest and heritage. Refreshments will be available in the Reading Room. In aid of the church.

7 May

Londesborough

The Old Hall: The grounds of the Old Hall will be open to the public between 10.30am to 4pm. The Church will be open with displays of local interest and heritage. There will be second hand books for sale. Refreshments will be available in the Reading Room. In aid of the church.

12 May

Market Weighton

TOWN-WIDE: Market Weighton’s annual Scarecrow Festival will take place throughout the day. This year the theme will be ‘Heroes’, which should keep the young ones very interested as families walk around the town. There will be refreshments served at the Community Hall between 10am and 4pm, where there will be various craft stalls. Scarecrows designed by children from the schools in the area will also be on display at the Community Hall.

18 May

Pocklington

KP CLUB: Pocklington District Lions Club Charity Golf Day for the Ian Steel Memorial Trophy from 10am. Entry fee includes bacon sandwich with coffee or tea on arrival plus two course meal, team and individual prizes. Email john.eeles@btinternet.com or call 01759 305490/07764 572010 for an application form or for more details.

Mondays

Pocklington

Pocklington Lions’ monthly meeting: 7.45pm on the second Monday of each month at The Station Hotel, Pocklington, and welcome guests who are interested in learning more about the work of the club.

Gentle Yoga: Burnby Scout Hall at 12.45pm.

Pocklington Karate Centre: Eight years plus and adults. The Scout Hut, Burnby Lane. 7.30pm-8.30pm. If you are interested in attending please call Oliver Willison on 0789 7335959.

Beverley

Toll Gavel Church: Beverley Male Voice Choir rehearsals every Monday, 7.­15pm. New members welcome, just come along and see if you would like to join us or visit www.beverleymalevoicechoir.com for more information.

Latimer Congregation Church: Alcoholics Anonymous meetings at 7.30pm. No cost and turn up on the night. For more information call 01482 830083.

Driffield

Driffield Art Club: If you would like to become a member or find out more about Driffield Art Club which meets every third Monday in the month between 7pm and 9pm. Contact mail@driffieldartclub.co.uk or visit driffieldartclub.co.uk.

Tuesdays

Pocklington

Drop-in Meditation Classes: 7.30pm-9pm, with Gen Kelsang Thekchen. Each class includes two guided meditations, a short talk and an opportunity for questions. Classes are held at Madhyamaka KMC, Kilnwick Percy Hall, Pocklington. Contact 01759 304832 or visit www.madhyamaka.org for more information.

Citizens Advice Hull & East Riding, Methodist Church, Chapmangate: Appointments available every Tuesday 9.30am to 12.30pm. For Appointments ring 01405 720866. For Telephone Advice ring 0300 3300 888 First Tuesday of each month – Drop In (No Appointment needed) 9.30am to 11am.

Pocklington and Market Weighton Ladies Circle: Meets fortnightly, 7.30pm. Venue and activities vary. Ladies aged 18-45 years interested in fun, friendship and fundraising. Ring Kate on 01759 318760.

Line Dancing: Burnby Hall, Pocklington, 8pm-9.45pm. Everyone welcome, beginners and improvers.

Barmby Moor

Community craft club: Boot and Slipper in Barmby Moor, 7pm-9pm. Experienced and complete beginners are welcome. Bring along your own materials and equipment and take part in crochet, quilting, knitting, felting, spinning and paper craft.

Melbourne

Gentle Yoga: 7pm at Melbourne Village Hall.

Market Weighton

Cruse Bereavement Care: The Market Weighton Support and Friendship group meets on the third Tuesday in the month at the Town Council Offices, Linegate, Market Weighton, 2pm-4pm. The group is run by trained volunteers and everyone is welcome. Call 07852 179713 or 07870 365558.

The Griffin Inn: Music Quiz and Musical Bingo every Tuesday night, 9.30 start.

Wetwang

Wetwang Acoustic: Second Tuesday of each month. Victoria Inn, Wetwang. Traditional and contemporary acoustic music, 8pm.

Outreach Post Office: Wetwang Village Hall, 9am to 1pm. Coffee shop also open 9am to noon. Small charge for coffee and toasted teacakes, plus books to borrow free of charge.

Village Hall: Bingo session every second Monday of the month. Eyes down at 7.30pm.

Beverley

Beverley Minster Hall, Minster Yard North: Beverley Garland Dancers, open to ladies over the age of 16 who want to try clog morris, 8.30pm to 10pm. Contact Christine on 01482 871271.

Wednesdays

Pocklington

Pocklington Toddler Music Group: 9.30am to 10.30am during school terms in the Meeting Room, All Saints Parish Church Pocklington. £3 per family/childminder. No need to book, just come along. Michael Cooper 01759 305929.

Pocklington School Baby and Toddler Group: Runs from 1.45pm to 2.45pm and will run every Wednesday during Pocklington School term time. This is a friendly group for carers and their pre-school children and babies. No need to book, just call in to the Prep School on the day. Sessions are free. For further details call 01759 321228.

Pocklington WI: Meet on the second Wednesday of every month at 7.15pm at the Masonic Hall, The Mile. Visitors are most welcome.

Art Room: Pocklington Montessori Nursery, 10am to 11.30am. Contact Helen Steele on 07801 493 596 or email helensartzone@yahoo.co.uk for details.

Burnby Hall, Pocklington: Art 4 All between 10am and 1pm. Beginners and improvers. Call 07968 744703 or email artist_sdavis@yahoo.co.uk.

Market Weighton

All Saints Church: The Carers Support Group meet on the second Wednesday of each month, 1.30pm-3pm. It is for anyone who cares for a loved one and is an informal group to give the carers a break. A Red Cross volunteer attends to give massages you can have your blood pressure checked and you can have tea or coffee and a biscuit. This is all free of charge as the Church donates the room for free.

The Community Hall, Station Road: Market Weighton Memory Café is held on the last Wednesday of every month, 1.30pm-3pm.

Social Club, 42 Southgate: The National Vintage Tractor and Engine Club (NVTEC) meetings will be held on the first Wednesday of the month at 7:30pm. New members welcome.

Bolton

Bolton Methodist Church: Coffee morning between 10.30am to noon. Proceeds for the Methodist Church. All are welcome.

Bishop Wilton

Primary School: Weekly free Toddler Time session between 9.30am and 11.30am. No need to book. This is a free, friendly informal group just come along and join us, all parents, grandparents and carers are welcome. Barmby Moor

The Boot And Slipper: Wolds Singles Social Group meets on the third Wednesday of each month at 8pm. Contact Richard for information at woldsgroup@btinternet.com.

Melbourne

Melbourne Chapel: Every third Wednesday in the month – Tea@2 between 2pm and 4pm to raise funds towards the upkeep of Melbourne Playing Fields. Tea/Coffee and lots of yummy cakes, savouries and treats. £3 per person for just about as much as you can eat!! Substantial discounts for children.

Driffield

Market House, 37 Exchange Street: Meditation and Buddhist Thought Drop-in Classes between 7pm and 8.30pm (April 6 to May 18). Cost per class £6 (or £20 for 4). Everyone welcome! No-one turned away for lack of funds. www.madhyamaka.org or call 01759 304832 for more information.

Beverley

Toll Gavel Church Hall, Old Walkergate: Community Kitchen Lunches, 11.30am to 1.15pm. If you are struggling to make ends meet, homeless or would like to come and have a meal with some company then you are welcome.

Lempickas in Wednesday Market: Beverley/Nogent twinning association meet on the second Wednesday of the month at 7.30pm in May, July, September and November. Anyone interested in joining are welcome to attend any of the meetings.

Thursdays

Pocklington

Pocklington Magistrates Court, George Street: Bingo, dominoes and afternoon tea from 2pm onwards. Please come along and join us. Contact Mary Drewery on 302198 for more details.

Market Weighton

The Community Hall, Station Road: The Market Weighton WI group meets on the second Thursday of the month at 7pm. Visitors are welcome.

Holme on Spalding Moor

Committee Room, Village Hall: Slimming World every Thursday at 5.30pm and 7.30pm. For more details call consultant Carol on 07985 589632.

Wilberfoss

Community Centre: Sequence dancing between 12.30pm and 3.30pm every Thursday. The first hour is instruction. £3, includes tea and biscuits.

York

CROSS KEYS, TADCASTER ROAD: Traditional Jazz between 1pm and 3.30pm every Thursday. Local musicians playing jazz from the Barber Bilk and Ball era. Free admission and parking.

Beverley

St Nicholas Community Centre, Holme Church Lane: Arts and Crafts Resource Sales, open every Thursday, 11am to 2.30pm, and on the first Thursday of each month (term-time only), 4pm to 6pm. Call 01482 863542.

Foresters Arms, Beckside: Beverley Widows Friendship Group. Most of the group gathers at noon and have a meal, but some just come for the meeting which begins at 1pm to 1.30pm. Contact 01482 888443 for more information.

Toll Gavel Methodist Church: Alcoholics Anonymous meetings at 7.30pm. There’s no cost and you can turn up on the night. Local helpline and for more details call 01482 830083.

FRIDAYS

Beverley

Memorial Hall: Beverley Leisure Group holds a coffee morning every Friday, 10am to noon. A Bridge and Art group are held at the same time.

Driffield

The Maple Room, Bell Hotel: Driffield Silver Band, 7.30pm-9.30pm. New players and visitors always welcome. Visit www.driffieldband.com for more information.

Seaton Ross

Gentle Yoga: Seaton Ross Village Hall at 10am.

Market Weighton

All Saints Church: Coffee morning held each Friday (except Good Friday) between 9.30am to 11.30am with drinks and refreshments served. A warm welcome for everyone.

SATURDAYS

Seaton

Village hall: Ballroom and Latin dance class for children. Ages 4-6 10am. Six years and upwards 11am.

SUNDAYS

Seaton

Village hall: Ballroom and Latin dance class for adults at 7.30pm.

