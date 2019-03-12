Weighton youth given criminal behaviour order

A 17-year-old youth from Market Weighton has been given a 12-month criminal behaviour order (CBO) at Hull Magistrates Court for a series of criminal offences and anti-social behaviour in the town.

Daniel Baker (who can be named despite his age as no reporting restrictions have been imposed with regards to identifying him) is subject to the CBO until Saturday 15 February 2020.

It was ordered that he is prohibited from:

○ Entering Memorial Park, Aspen Park, and the island containing the bus shelter at the junction of York Road, Holme Road, and Market Place in Market Weighton.

○ Being in the company of two other named individuals (aged 17 and 18-years-old).

○ Congregating in a public place in a group of two or more people in a manner causing, or likely to cause, harassment, alarm or distress.

○ Being in possession of a spray can containing paint in a public place.

If Daniel Baker is found guilty of breaching the order he could be liable to a fine, imprisonment or both.

Neighbourhoods Policing Inspector Mark Lovell said: “In making this CBO public it lets people know that we take action when antisocial and criminal behaviour is reported to us.

“It also gives information to residents who might need it when identifying any breaches of such an order.

“We want everyone to get in touch with us if you are concerned about any offences, or any nuisance or antisocial behaviour in your communities.”