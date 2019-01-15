Weighton Young Players need new members

Weighton Young Players Youth Theatre is looking for new members to join its musical theatre company for its next performance – ‘Little Shop of Horrors’.

Enthusiasm is more important than experience for any 11-17 year olds interested. Song rehearsals for auditions will be held on Thursday 17 January and Thursday 24 January.

More auditions will be held on Thursday 31 January between 6.30pm and 8.30pm at The Wesley Centre, Market Weighton.

Please call Val Brogden on 07411 384409 for more information about the Market Weighton Young Players.