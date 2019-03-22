Weighton Young Players centre stage to dominate regional heats

A local community youth drama group has once again swept the board at the regional heats of a National Drama Festival.

Weighton Young Players (or WYPs as they are known) was named overall competition winner as well as scooping the youth section for the third year running at the All England Drama Festival regional heats.

WYPs member Kacy Webster won an award for best actress while Ellis Brown was named as best actor.

Jennifer McCreedy was awarded for “most memorable moment” and WYPs’ leader Val Brogden was named Best Director for the second year running.

Commenting WYPs’ performance, the festival adjudicator said at the Bridlington Spa event: “The acting was of a very high standard with Weighton Young Players achieving a dramatic performance without over dramatisation.

“They kept the audience engaged and riveted.

“Each performer had a definite character that reacted individually to the contracts within the story.”

Weighton Young Players are now rehearsing for their next performance which is Little Shop of Horrors on Saturday 20 July at The Community Centre, Market Weighton.

Photograph shows WYPs Festival Crew members: Jennifer McCready; Ellis Brown; Jake Norman; Ashleigh Allenden; Bethany Coupland; Hannah Telfer; Rachel Telfer; Kacy Webster; Ella Walker and David Atanasov with leaders Val Brogden and Brenda Cullen

Anyone interested in joining the WYPs group can call director Val Brogden on 07411 384409 for more information.