Weighton couple’s hospital gifts drive

Children who had to stay in hospital this Christmas didn’t miss out on the Santa Claus experience thanks to the work of a Market Weighton couple.

Charlie Taylor and her partner Dean Brooks started a social media campaign asking people to donate gifts.

Charlie said: “We wanted to help someone this Christmas so we thought this could be a nice way of bringing a smile to children’s faces.

“Over a hundred gifts, including books, toys and games, were donated.”

The gifts were donated to York Teaching Hospital Charity which allocated them to the Duke of Kent ward in Scarborough.

Charlie and Dean hand delivered the gifts, meeting the ward’s play team who explained the activities on offer over the Christmas period and how each child has a pillow case placed at the end of each child’s bed for their presents.

Play worker Tracey Cleminson said: “When Charlie and Dean walked in with so many gifts I was overwhelmed. Seeing the children on Christmas Day open their presents and joining in the festivities is just wonderful and we cannot thank them enough for all of their efforts with collecting gifts and making a difference to our patients.”