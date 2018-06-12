Weekend of scarecrows and gardens

Shiptonthorpe’s Open Gardens and Scarecrows event takes place this weekend (Saturday and Sunday 16 and 17 June) between 11am and 5pm.

There will be 14 gardens open to the public and some for the very first time.

People have the chance to walk around the village to look at the gardens and see the scarecrows on display, before stopping for refreshments at the village hall between noon and 4.30pm.

This year’s fundraising event, for the village’s All Saints’ Church, is particularly important as the church’s restoration, conservation and development works have just begun.

Tickets will be on sale for £5 and accompanied children are free. The tickets can be purchased from the Village Hall, Langlands Garden Centre, the playing fields’ car park and various participating gardens.

A spokeswoman for the weekend said: “You’ll be able to see the scaffolding surrounding the church although not able to enter.

“While this is great news as the church will eventually have a new roof, a kitchenette, an accessible WC and a new porch, it does mean that there will not be a flower festival which was one of the main fundraising events, so please support the weekend event.

“Parking (at the owner’s own risk) is available at the Village Hall, Langlands Garden Centre, George White’s Estate Agent and the Playing Fields.”