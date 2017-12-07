Waste not - we are the top recyclers in the country

Conscientious residents in the Pocklington area have helped the East Riding of Yorkshire Council become the top recycling authority in the country.

New Government figures show the council recycles more household waste than any other council in England.

The council beat 349 other authorities to take the top position for the first time.

Thanks to the help of this area’s residents the authority was able to recycle or compost 65.4% of all household rubbish in the 2016-2017 financial year.

The average national recycling rate for England was 45.1%.

Councillor Symon Fraser, the council’s portfolio holder for strategic asset management, housing and environment, said: “We’re chuffed to bits with this result and it proves that East Riding residents really are the best recyclers in the country.

“I want to say a big thank you to our amazing residents for their continued support of our recycling schemes, because they deliver these recycling results, not us.

“This result is a reflection of the dedication and teamwork of the council’s waste and recycling staff, it is also a tribute to the hard work and commitment of everybody involved.”

“We’re always looking at ways to improve and refine our service and we’re always helping and encouraging people to recycle.

“And our refuse collection teams do a fantastic job. They are genuinely part of the community and very much appreciated by the public.”