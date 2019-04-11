Warter School team crowned county champions

Warter CE Primary School’s Year 6 boys were outstanding in this year’s small schools football competition.

After progressing at both Market Weighton and South Hunsley, the boys were crowned champions in the county round at Grimsby.

As a result of this victory, they travelled to Nottingham with their families in support to compete at the regional finals. After many close, hard-fought games the team just missed out on the knockout stages.

A spokesman said: “The school is immensely proud of this achievement – ESFA County Champions 2019. Well done everyone.”