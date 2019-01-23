Warning after attacks on much-loved cat

A warning to cat owners in Pocklington has been issued after a pet suffered nasty injuries in two separate attacks.

A beautiful black and white cat called Pockle suffered injuires consistent with being kicked in the abdomen in the first incident.

She had inflammation and bruising in the belly and was barely able to get home.

The second attack saw Pockle scolded by boiling water. This heartless act has left sores and huge scabs right along her back.

Pockle’s owner Anne Talbot said: “We thought it might be an injury from a car, but than realised the unthinkable – that someone had thrown boiling water on her. I am speechless and sickened.

“We just want to warn cat owners that this type of incident is happening in the town and to be alert.”