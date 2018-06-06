Wall of Sound partnership offers smarter experience

Wall of Sound, the Holme on Spalding Moor based independent home entertainment specialist, has entered a new partnership.

The store has joined forces with US home automation brand Control4 to unveil the “The Smart Home Experience” at the newly revamped showroom.

The company has expanded to incorporate a new Control4 Experience Centre that showcases the capability of systems that can be designed to bring any home in to a new era of home technology.

As demand for all things smart continues to rise, Wall of Sound’s new certified showroom is designed to give homeowners, architects and designers the opportunity to experience a smart home in an experimental environment.

The area demonstrates the possibilities of a smart home system, from a one-room entertainment solution that controls everything in the family, or a system that spans there whole house to include, lighting, temperature control, multi-room audio and more.

Ian Child, principal at Wall of Sound, said: “We are incredibly proud to be able to grow the company and partner with such a prestigious, global brand.

“Upon entering our new showroom, visitors can interact hands-on with different aspects of the Control4 Smart Home. Our goal is for them to be inspired by and to envision similar experiences being incorporated into their own home or projects.”