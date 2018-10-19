Walkers raise £600 for Children in Need

Kind-hearted residents in Market Weighton have managed to raise around £600 for BBC Countryfile’s Children in Need campaign.

Market Weighton is a ‘Walkers are Welcome’ town and this was confirmed when a large group of people turned out for the Children in Need walk.

Nearly 50 walkers arrived with their donations, and five dogs, to walk either 4.5miles or two miles, kitted out with knitted hats and big smiles.

Donations totalling £330 were collected during the walk earlier this month.

Organiser Barry Sedgwick, a walking for health walk leader, thanked both the town council and the Tesco store for their sponsorship and also managed to persuade lots of knitters in the months beforehand to make more than 80 Pudsey Bear beanie hats.

These proved to be extremely popular with walkers and children on the day.

A spokesman said: “The day before the walk six people offered to pack shoppers’ bags in Market Weighton’s Tesco store. Many local people were very generous, even if they didn’t trust our bag-packing abilities.

“We made £175 on the day alone and special thanks go to one disabled lad who got his baskets packed and gave us £10. How kind was that!

“Our thanks go to Tesco.

“Well done Market Weighton. Adding the outstanding sponsorship forms you raised approximately £600.”